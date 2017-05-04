Hiker dies after 200-foot fall, rescue operation in Columbia River Gorge

A 31-year-old hiker who fell 200 feet in the Columbia River Gorge and was flown to the hospital after a rescue operation died from his injuries.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office reported Thursday that Samuel Cha of Portland died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Deputies said Cha was hiking with two relatives on the Angel's Rest Trail on Wednesday afternoon. When they reached the top of the Angel's Rest Trail, Cha began to feel lightheaded.

Deputies said he sat down, but still felt faint and then what he was sitting on gave way, causing him to fall an estimated 150 to 200 feet.

Family members used a cell phone to immediately call for help.

Rescue crews responded to the trailhead at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. By 4:30 p.m., crews were able to reach Cha and he was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter with injuries initially described as critical.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.