Tearful suspect faces judge in connection with Vancouver women's locker room incident

A tearful 19-year-old suspect appeared in court Thursday after his arrest in connection with an incident in the women's locker room at the Firstenburg Community Center.

The Vancouver Police Department released surveillance images and asked for the public's help tracking down a suspect accused of taking his cell phone into the women's locker room and pulling the towel off a woman on April 22.

Johnathan Roy Hollis, 19, was arrested Wednesday on the charge of second-degree burglary, with additional charges of voyeurism and theft referred to prosecutors for review.

Court documents state a woman noticed Hollis standing outside the women's locker room on April 22. As she was changing to go swimming, she thought she saw someone in a black sweatshirt holding a cell phone step in and out of the shadows of the locker room.

After returning from swimming, the woman said she disrobed and had a towel draped around her waist. A probable cause affidavit states the woman told police she felt her towel being pulled away and then saw the same young man from earlier running away with a smartphone in his hand.

After surveillance images of the suspect were released, police received a tip identifying the person in the photos as Hollis.

A probable cause affidavit states Hollis told police he lied to the center's attendant to get in without paying, saying he had forgotten his shampoo from a prior visit.

Once inside, Hollis said he planned to steal items from the men's locker room, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states there were people in the men's locker room, so he checked the women's locker room. Hollis said he went in and out several times and hid in a bathroom stall.

Hollis said the last time he went in he was surprised to see someone, according to court documents, so he ran away as she started to turn around. Hollis denied taking any photos or video.

Hollis provided consent for his phone to be searched and forensically examined. The results of those searches were not immediately released.

Outside the courtroom Thursday, Hollis' mother stood by her son and said there is no evidence to back up the woman's claims about what happened in the locker room.

"She was scared, she was embarrassed. I don't blame her. She probably wanted to see if there was pictures or not and how else to do that then tell them, 'he touched me,' or pulled the towel or something," said Michelle Hollis.

Johnathan Hollis had his bail set at $20,000 Thursday and his formal arraignment is scheduled for May 18.

