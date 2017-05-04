Tree falls on house in West Linn, man critically injured - KPTV - FOX 12

Tree falls on house in West Linn, man critically injured

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says one person was injured after a tree fell on a West Linn home.

TVF&R says the 20-foot tree fell on a senior living center in the 20000 block of Willamette Drive. 

Firefighters said a 90-year-old man was sitting on the back porch when the tree came down and struck him. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

