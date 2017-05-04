Deputies respond to stabbing involving homeless men on derelict boats near Johns Landing

Deputies responded to a stabbing involving two homeless men living on derelict boats near Johns Landing.

Multnomah County deputies were called to the area of the Willamette Park Boat Ramp at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said they located a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed in the back. His injuries were described as minor and he was treated and released at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident. There was no word on whether anyone was arrested.

