Lebanon police searching for missing 69-year-old man

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Lebanon man last seen April 29.

Gene Richie Peterson, 69, is associated with a white 1989 Dodge D30 pickup with a white canopy and license plates 766FVF.

Police said Peterson has health issues making it unlikely that he would drive himself anywhere.

He has family in Arkansas, but friends said he would have notified them if he was traveling.

Peterson's landlord was the last known person to see him in Lebanon.

A photo of Peterson was not immediately released by police, but investigators did release an image of a truck similar to his Dodge.

Anyone who sees Peterson or the truck should contact the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751.

