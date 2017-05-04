Burst of hot weather leads to extra calls for air conditioning technicians

Even though there have only been a couple of days of hot weather, air conditioning technicians are being flooded with calls from people trying to stay cool.

Many Portlanders may have given in and turned on the AC for the first time this year, but people should keep in mind, the AC units have been dormant for months.

That's why heating and cooling experts are getting a sudden burst of business, but there are some DIY steps people can take so you don't have to call them.

"Whenever it gets hot, the phone starts ringing off the hook. And yesterday, it started ringing off the hook. Like I thought it would," said Ron Whitaker, with Ron's Heating and Cooling.

As people turn on their air conditioning for the first time, Whitaker says many are finding out the hard way that something's not right or it's completely broken.

If it's a refrigerant leak or a compressor problem, Whitaker says people likely have not other choice than to call an expert. But he says you can do some simple maintenance on the AC unit to make sure it runs smoothly year round.

"Changing your filters is the most important thing, every three to six months. All homeowners should know that and do that religiously," said Whitaker. "A lot of people like to have us come out and service once a year just to check everything to make sure everything's working. So we like to encourage that to have us come out and tune it up."

Even if people haven't used their AC yet, Whitaker says they should try it out to make sure it's working so they can get repairs now before that first 90 degree day and end up on a long waiting list.

