Blazers to participate in inaugural season of NBA 2K esports league

The NBA 2K esports league was announced on Thursday and the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the teams that will participate in its inaugural season.

In February 2017, the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. announced plans to launch a new, professional competitive gaming league that will bring together the best basketball gamers across the world.

League officials say they are still in the planning phases but hope to begin play by next year.

The Blazers are one of 17 NBA teams that will compete in the first season.

The other teams include Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

