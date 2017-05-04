Three people injured in head-on crash in NW Portland

Three people were injured in a head-on crash in northwest Portland late Thursday afternoon.

Portland police said the crash happened at 4:15 p.m. on Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Ash Street.

Preliminary information indicates a car occupied by three people being driven northbound on NW Skyline, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a large delivery truck, occupied by two people.

All three people in the car were injured. One person was transported by LifeFlight and two others by ambulance to a Portland area hospital with traumatic injuries.

Both people in the delivery truck were not injured.

Northwest Skyline remains closed until tows and clean-up can be complete.

