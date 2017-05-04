Pair of wild bald eagles make Oregon Zoo their new home

There's a bonus attraction at the Oregon Zoo – a pair of wild bald eagles has decided to call it home.

The zoo says they've been perching in the Douglas firs, near the zoo's eagle habitat.

Zoo officials think the birds may be nesting and caring for a young bald eagle. If that is the case, the zoo expects the eagles to stick around through the summer until their offspring is ready to make his own way in the world.

The zoo posted a video to its YouTube channel urging people to keep their eyes peeled for the majestic birds.

