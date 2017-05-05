Cell phone store owner chases down thieves in Vancouver

A cell phone store was robbed Wednesday afternoon that led to a high speed chase, Vancouver police said.

According to co-owner of Simple Phone Solutions, Vio Kosovan, the men robbed the store in broad day light and took off. He said he hopped in his car and followed them.

The chase, however, was not short. It went from Mill Plain Boulevard, onto freeways and stopped just short of Portland.

"They started speeding and driving recklessly and I could not keep up with them," said Kosovan. "They almost hit a couple people, they ran stops signs and stop lights and that's why I couldn't keep up with them."

The thieves finally got caught on a bridge lift with no where to go or hide.

"I just pulled up next to them and I said 'hey pull over,' but they didn't pull over. They actually opened the window and they said they threw the phones away," said Kosovan.

Kosovan called police seconds later who told him to stop chasing the thieves.

According to Kosovan, the men got away with $1,000 in cell phones.

Kosovan said he regrets the chase.

“Thinking about it later, I probably wouldn’t have done it, just because I was in the moment the adrenaline rush I wasn’t really thinking," Kosovan said.

Kosovan said the people responsible were young black men who drove a blue Prius. If you have any information on who they might be you are asked to call Vancouver police.

