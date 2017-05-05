Police: Man robs 7-Eleven at gunpoint, shoots employee’s car in NE Portland

Police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint and then fired several shots at an employee’s car in northeast Portland Friday.

Portland police responded to a report of gunfire at a 7-Eleven located at 3311 Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Officers arrived and learned a man armed with a handgun had entered the store. An employee ran outside to get away from the suspect.

Police said the suspect was inside the store for a short time before he came outside and fired several shots at the employee’s car. He then fled the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Portland officers said the suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old, medium height and weight with white hair. He was seen wearing a red hat and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.