Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland, suspect sought

Portland police said a pedestrian died after being struck by a car in southeast Portland early Friday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said East Precinct officers responded to Southeast 82nd Avenue just south of Flavel Street around 4:33 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man lying on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Portland hospital. Police later said the man died from his injuries.

BREAKING: man has died of injuries. Really sad pic.twitter.com/KTmiWd64mR — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 5, 2017

Big scene after man was hit & driver took off on SE 82nd. Ped. has critical injuries. What witnesses are saying soon on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/z8Qs7GqHeB — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 5, 2017

Preliminary investigations indicate a driver in a small red sedan struck the man and then continued to drive south on 82nd Avenue.

Police have closed 82nd in both directions from Flavel to Malden Streets. Drivers should avoid the area.

Anyone with information on this the suspected driver or vehicle is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 for more updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.