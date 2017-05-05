Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland, suspect sought

Portland police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in southeast Portland early Friday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said East Precinct officers responded to Southeast 82nd Avenue just south of Flavel Street around 4:33 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a middle-aged man lying on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Portland hospital where he later died.

BREAKING: man has died of injuries. Really sad pic.twitter.com/KTmiWd64mR — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 5, 2017

Big scene after man was hit & driver took off on SE 82nd. Ped. has critical injuries. What witnesses are saying soon on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/z8Qs7GqHeB — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 5, 2017

Preliminary investigations indicate a driver in a small red sedan struck the man while he was walking across the road from a motel. The driver then continued to head south on 82nd Avenue.

Witnesses said the driver didn't stop or slow down after hitting the man.

A woman who requested to be identified by her first name Tamera said she was sitting in her car when she saw the scene unfold.

She rushed over to the victim to help. After seeing his critical injuries, Tamera said she wanted to make sure the man knew he was not alone.

"I wouldn't want to be that person laying there, alone. I wouldn't want anybody else to ever go through that," she said. "I just hope I gave him some kind of comfort."

Police have closed 82nd in both directions from Flavel to Malden Streets. Drivers should avoid the area.

Anyone with information on this the suspected driver or vehicle is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.