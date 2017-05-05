Robbery suspects fire shots at two passengers inside car in NE Portland

Portland police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who allegedly robbed two victims sitting inside a car, and then shot at the car when leaving the scene.

North Precinct officers said they responded to a report of an armed robbery at Northeast 11th Avenue and Sumner Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said a man and a woman were sitting inside a car when two men approached and demanded property from the male victim.

After taking some of the victim’s belongings, the suspects walked away.

Police said one of the suspects fired several shots at the victims’ car when leaving the scene. No one was injured but the vehicle was damaged.

Officers said they could not locate the men after a neighborhood search.

The first suspect is described as a black 22-year-old man, five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build wearing a bandana over his face. The victims said the second suspect had similar features and was wearing a white tank top and was armed with a knife.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident should contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

