Bridgetown Comedy Festival co-founder Matt Braunger discusses 10th anniversary

The Bridgetown Comedy Festival is underway in Portland through Sunday and is it jam packed with stars!

MORE got the chance to sit down with one of the event's co-founders, actor-comedian Matt Braunger. 

Braunger grew up in Portland and has gone on to have a busy Hollywood career, including a new role alongside Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates.

To learn more about Braunger, visit his website MattBraunger.com. For ticket info, log onto BridgetownComedy.com

