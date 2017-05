Portland rockers Portugal. The Man is making waves with the smash hit “Feel It Still.”

Now they are getting ready to release their first record in years.

MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with the guys to hear about their newest album “Woodstock” and what they love most about the Rose City.

You can catch Portugal. The Man at the Secret Society on Saturday at 6 p.m.

