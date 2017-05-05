Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, May 5 - KPTV - FOX 12


Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, May 5

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, May 5:

The Bridgetown Comedy Festival is underway in Portland through Sunday and is it jam packed with stars! MORE got the chance to sit down with one of the event's co-founders, actor-comedian Matt Braunger.  Braunger grew up in Portland and has gone on to have a busy Hollywood career, including a new role alongside Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates. To learn more about Braunger, visit his website MattBraunger.com. For ticket info, log onto BridgetownComedy.com

