Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, May 5

The Bridgetown Comedy Festival is underway in Portland through Sunday and is it jam packed with stars! MORE got the chance to sit down with one of the event's co-founders, actor-comedian Matt Braunger. Braunger grew up in Portland and has gone on to have a busy Hollywood career, including a new role alongside Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates. To learn more about Braunger, visit his website MattBraunger.com. For ticket info, log onto BridgetownComedy.com.

