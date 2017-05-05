Former Ducks football player Colt Lyerla wanted after escape from corrections center

A warrant was issued for former Oregon Ducks football player Colt Lyerla after he escaped from the Washington County Community Corrections Center.

Corrections center staff responded to an alarm that was triggered when a window was opened in the first floor dormitory on Thursday afternoon.

Everyone in custody was ordered to return to their dorm rooms for a headcount. After a search of the building, it was determined Lyerla had escaped from a dorm room window.

A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Lyerla, 24, was transferred from the Washington County Jail to the Washington County Community Corrections Center on April 26 to serve six months after pleading guilty to forgery charges in April.

The Washington County Community Corrections Center is a minimum security work release and transition facility in Hillsboro.

Lyerla was arrested in March after investigators said he was passing counterfeit bills around the Hillsboro area.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge of possession of heroin was dismissed.

Lyerla was arrested last August in Hillsboro on the charge possession of heroin, according to an Associated Press report. He previously pleaded guilty in December 2013 to cocaine possession.

A DUI charge in 2014 was dismissed.

Lyerla was a standout tight end for the Oregon Ducks, before leaving the team in 2013 following a suspension for violating team rules.

Lyerla was not drafted by an NFL team, but he signed with the Green Bay Packers prior to the 2014 season. He was cut with an injury settlement after injuring his knee in training camp, according to ESPN.

Anyone who sees Lyerla should contact law enforcement.

