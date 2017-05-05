Surveillance released of man who robbed bank in Raleigh Hills Fred Meyer

Surveillance released of man who robbed bank in Raleigh Hills Fr - KPTV - FOX 12

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank inside the Raleigh Hills Fred Meyer store.

Washington County deputies responded to the store at 7700 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Employees at the bank said a man had a note that claimed he was armed and demanded money. The teller gave the man money and nobody was injured.

A K-9 team was called to search the area, but the suspect was not found. Deputies believe he got away in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a dark beanie hat and a blue and black North Face coat.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect Friday. Anyone who recognizes him or has additional information about this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-629-0111.

