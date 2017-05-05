Lake Oswego Junior High School evacuated due to bomb threat - KPTV - FOX 12

Lake Oswego Junior High School evacuated due to bomb threat

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

Lake Oswego Junior High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The threat was discovered on a bathroom wall Friday morning.

Students were taken to Uplands Elementary School and administrators reported they were safe. The students were set to be released to their parents starting at 11:30 a.m. 

Lake Oswego police were called out to search the junior high school building. The Portland Police Bureau bomb squad also responded to the scene.

Officers said no suspicious items or devices were immediately found. 

Parents were advised to refrain from calling police and tying up dispatch lines during the investigation.

