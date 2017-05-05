Oregon State trooper rescues injured bald eagle

For the Oregon State Police, the call of duty included tending to an injured bald eagle in the Culver area Friday morning.

OSP posted about the rescue on Facebook. Trooper Burke was contacted by two other troopers to help with the eagle. Burke arrived to the scene, and after catching the bird he took it to a veterinary clinic in Sisters.

X-rays revealed the injury to the eagle’s right wing wasn’t too serious and the veterinarian believed the eagle may have pulled a muscle.

The bird should be okay once it gains its strength back after some rehabilitation.

