Lightning likely cause of Salem fire that destroyed barn, killed rabbits

Firefighters believe lightning started a fire that destroyed a barn and killed rabbits in Salem.

Firefighters responded to the burning barn on the 6700 block of 70th Avenue Southeast at 5 a.m. Friday.

The property owner said the severe thunder storm woke him up and he noticed the fire.

More than two dozen firefighters from Aumsville, Turner, Stayton and Marion County responded to the scene to contain the fire.

The barn contained milling equipment and tools, as well as rabbits. The building was a total loss with damages estimated at $60,000.

