Man, woman arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Brush Prairie shed

A man and woman were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a Brush Prairie shed.

Neil Allen Alway, 39, is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery. Ashley Lorraine Barry, 31, was arrested on charges of first-degree kidnapping and robbery.

The body of 34-year-old Raymond C. Brandon was found in a shed on the 15200 block of Northeast 172nd Avenue on April 27.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office determined Brandon died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was a homicide.

Deputies said Brandon had been shot in the shed about a week before his body was discovered.

Detectives said they developed probable cause to arrest Alway and Barry in this case. Both were already in the Clark County Jail on unrelated charges.

Alway's other charges include burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and bail jumping.

Barry was in jail for the charge of identity theft and a community custody violation.

Both suspects live in Clark County.

No other details, including a possible motive, were released about the investigation.

