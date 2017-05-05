Elderly man hit by falling tree at West Linn adult foster home dies at hospital

A 90-year-old man hit by a falling tree at an adult foster home in West Linn died from his injuries.

Firefighters and police responded to the 20000 block of Willamette Drive at 5:23 p.m. Thursday.

Robert L. Ruff was found suffering from critical injuries. He died later in the evening at the hospital, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators said he was sitting on the back porch when the tree came down and struck him.

Crews at the scene said the age of the tree likely caused it to fall.

The city of West Linn will be conducting an investigation into this case, "to ensure protocol and policies were followed."

"This was a tragic event and is a loss to the community. Our thoughts are with Mr. Ruff's family and caregivers," according to a statement from the city.

