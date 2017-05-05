Albany man dies in crash on I-5 in Marion County

The Oregon State Police said a 49-year-old Albany man died in a crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County early Friday morning.

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash near the Santiam Rest Area around 12:40 a.m.

Preliminary information indicated to troopers that the driver, Edward Scott Schmidt, was headed south in a 2011 Chevrolet pickup when he drove into the back of a semi-truck that was parked in an area between the slow lane and the exit lane.

Investigators said Schmidt died at the scene, while the semi-truck driver was uninjured.

