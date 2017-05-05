Salem man whose wife was found in shallow grave sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Salem man was sentenced to three years in prison after reaching a plea agreement in connection with the death of his wife who was found in a shallow grave.

Brian David Henry, 41, of Salem, pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted second-degree manslaughter Monday.

The remains of his wife, 21-year-old Anna Lorraine Proietti, were discovered by a forest deputy in a remote forested area of Tillamook County on a spur road off of Bald Mountain Road in September 2016.

Three weeks later, Henry was indicted by a grand jury on the charge of second-degree manslaughter and booked into the Tillamook County Jail.

Further investigation revealed the couple, married in July 2015, had made a suicide pact together. Henry assisted Proietti in her suicide and buried her body in a shallow grave, according to investigators.

Henry was sentenced to three years in prison Monday and ordered to pay restitution for Proietti's funeral expenses.

