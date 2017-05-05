Students earn chance to play with the Oregon Symphony

Thousands of local students not only got the chance to listen to the Oregon Symphony, they also got to play along!

More than 6,000 students from around the area got to play recorders, sing, and clap along with a performance of "The Orchestra Rocks."

Students from Portland Public Schools, the Tigard-Tualatin School District and the David Douglas School District practiced for months for Thursday’s event.

“I hope that they get an appreciation for the symphony, something that they don't hear very often,” fifth-grade teacher Jamie Schweigert said. “It's not a music genre that most of them would gravitate to naturally, and (I hope) that they learn a lot, and it just increases their love of music.”

The performance was part of a special year-long music program in partnership with Carnegie Hall in New York.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.