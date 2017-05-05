Police: Man arrested for public indecency involving kids at Portland community center

A 60-year-old man was arrested for multiple acts of public indecency involving children at the East Portland Community Center, according to police.

Jon McKinley Clark of northeast Portland was arrested at his home Wednesday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on three counts of public indecency.

Investigators said he was involved in incidents at the city-run center on the 700 block of Southeast 106th Avenue involving a 7-year-old child and a 10-year-old child in March and another incident in April involving a 7-year-old child.

No other details were released about his alleged crimes.

"Safety is Portland Parks & Recreation's top priority, and they assisted with the Portland Police Bureau on this investigation," according to a statement from police.

Police said there is no information to indicate there are other victims, but anyone with additional information about Clark or this investigation is asked to contact Detective Stephen Gandy at 503-823-0185, stephen.gandy@portlandoregon.gov.

Police advised parents to talk to their children about "stranger danger." More information is available to ncpc.org.

