Sketch, reconstruction released to ID remains of woman found in Oregon in 1986

Images released by Oregon State Police in the investigation of an unknown woman whose remains were found near Government Camp in August 1986. (Images: Oregon State Police)

A sketch and physical reconstruction were released in hopes of identifying a woman whose remains were found near Government Camp in 1986.

The skeletonized remains of a woman were found near an old logging road by U.S. Forest Service contract workers on Aug. 2, 1986.

Virtually no physical characteristics could be determined because few remains were recovered. Investigators don't know how tall she was, what color hair she had, how she may have died or why she was in the area.

Examinations determined she was between 18 and 30 years old, probably white and she had been dead for more than a year when her remains were found.

With the information they do have, investigators released images of what the woman may have looked like.

The remains did yield full DNA profiles, which are being searching in the national database for possible associations with missing persons around the country.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mary Nunn at 503-785-5123 or MaryNun@co.clackamas.or.us.

For information is available at NamUs.gov, unidentified person case 7602.

