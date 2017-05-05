Cinco de Mayo Fiesta kicks off at Waterfront Park

The annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at the Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park kicked off Friday.

This is the 33rd year for the three-day event, with everything someone would expect in a downtown Portland celebration.

There is music from Guadalajara, Portland’s sister city in Mexico, colorful dancers, artisans and craft booths, live stage performances including amateur boxing, carnival rides, game booths and of course food.

To kick things off Friday morning, the fiesta hosted more than 1,300 area school kids for a big assembly.

Those working the fiesta, like vendor Melina Monita, hope for a good turnout despite a cooler forecast.

“I hope we have a good turnout and that people come, but we're Oregonians,” she said. “We're used to rain so yeah, I think it will be good and people will come.”

The fiesta opened at 11 a.m. and stays open until 11 p.m., and the celebration runs all weekend, rain or shine. For more information, visit CincodeMayo.org.

