Police: Five people arrested with stolen cars, motorcycles at Tualatin motel

Five people were arrested with two stolen cars and two stolen motorcycles in the parking lot of Motel 6 in Tualatin.

Officers responded to the motel on the 17900 block of Southwest McEwan Road at 2:09 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of people looking into the windows of cars in the parking lot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found five people walking by vehicles in the parking lot.

Through their investigation, officers said they learned that a total of four stolen cars and motorcycles were found in the parking lot associated with the suspects.

The five people arrested, along with their charges, were identified as: Eric Edward Mottau, 41, of Portland, unlawful use of a vehicle, unlawful entry into a vehicle; Jason John Trickel, 37, of Pendleton, warrants for parole violation for unlawful use of a vehicle, failing to appear, identity theft; Landon Heath Higgins, 21, of Clackamas, possession of a controlled substance; Katherine Lee Colwell, 25, of Forest Grove, possession of a controlled substance; Alexander Phillip Sparks, 25, of Forest Grove, warrant for failing to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Sparks was also arrested on the charge of interfering with a police officer, providing false information and unlawful use of a vehicle.

