Vancouver police locate missing 10-year-old

Police officers in Vancouver have located a 10-year-old boy reported missing Friday evening.

Timothy Ross left his home near Garrison Road and Morrison Road around 4:30 p.m. and was reported missing when he did not return.

The Vancouver Police Department thanked volunteers and the public for their assistance in locating the child. 

