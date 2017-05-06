Damascus woman cleaning up after home struck by lightning

A Damascus woman has quite the mess to clean up after lightning hit her home causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Melina Carabajal said that she was woken up by a loud bang late Thursday night.

"It was quite intense," she recalled.

Carabajal said she didn't think much of the noise, After a few minutes, she said she notice a smell she described as "the smell when you light fireworks."

Thinking it was simply the scent in the air after a thunderstorm, it wasn't until she looked around her home that she noticed a fire burning in the ceiling and walls.

"Lighting had hit a PVC pipe and it was burning from the inside of my walls," Carabajal said.

Within moments of noticing the fire, she grabbed what she could, alerted her downstairs roommate to the danger, got out of the house and called for help. She credits her escape in under 30 seconds to fire drills she's learned working for the public school system.

"I knew exactly where my important belongings were, I knew exactly where the pets in my house that I needed to get out and I knew that I needed to just get clothes on my body, my important things and my dog and get out of the house," Carabajal said.

In the daylight, the damage is clear. Insulation from the ceiling and water fills the floors while the smell of smoke hangs throughout her home.

"It is quite emotional to see your house when last night I was just doing dishes to get the house clean, and now it is a disaster," Carabajal said, adding it will take months before her home is livable again.

Even with the loss and the challenges ahead, she is thankful everyone made it out safe.

"The house is unlivable at this point, but we will get back there, we will. Everything is going to be alright."

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.