Local tattoo artist hopes gum wall will transform Portland's Old Town

A local tattoo artist is counting on a giant gum wall to transform Portland’s Old Town.

Dustin Kendig said the gum wall will create a unique tourist attraction that will ultimately bring more people to the area.

Kendig said the idea is simple. Someone chews a piece of gum then sticks it to a wall.

“Hopefully now someone will see something cool happening and check it out instead of walking away,” said Kendig.

Kendig is the owner of the tattoo parlor called RONIN Living Art Studio. He said the idea to put gum on a nearby wall at Northwest 3rd and Northwest Couch Street came to him two weeks ago, after a two year battle with transients.

“Mostly it’s this ledge that gets used as a toilet and dumping spot,” said Kendig.

Kendig said The Barrel Room actually owns the historic building where all the gum is going. He said he asked them permission first.

“Everyone here is all for getting the street cleaned up and getting the area cleaned up and bringing more business here,” said Kendig.

People who came out Friday were more than happy to help.

“Just trying to clean up the street by making this gum wall,” one person said.

Like Kendig, they too believe it’s a Portland staple in the making.

“I’m just trying to be a history of Portland,” said another person. “I’ve been to Seattle’s gum wall and all so I thought it be cool to be a part of this one as it starts.”

FOX 12 reached out to The Barrel Room to get their take on the gum wall, but did not immediately hear back.

