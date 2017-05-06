Man tracks drunk driver on video in West Linn while calling 911

Manuel Campos said he called 911 twice before he began recording video of a driver on I-5 who was going over the median, drifting between lanes and getting to close to other vehicles. (courtesy Manuel Campos)

A suspected drunk driver was spotted during midday traffic Friday by a FOX 12 viewer who shot video following the driver's every move until the man was pulled over by West Linn police.

Manuel Campos said he's never been that close to a drunk driver on the road but did not want to see someone not go home to their loved ones because of someone else's mistake.

Police officers said Campos did everything right as he followed 39-year-old Pedro Cantu, who was arrested Friday afternoon.

Campos said he was on his was to work when he saw Cantu driving recklessly on Interstate 5 and Interstate 205, going close to semi-trucks, driving over the dotted lines and hugging the edge of the highway.

Campos said he called 911 twice as he followed Cantu into West Linn, adding that he has heard about accidents that end badly when it comes to drunk driving and he didn't want to be the one who witnessed a tragic crash.

He said he thought the best thing he could do was to make another urgent call to 911 and follow the reckless driver until the end of the trip.

“He almost sideswiped me one time, and I was like, ‘Whoa,’ and it was when I was in the right lane and he was on my left when I said, ‘I’m going to record this guy,’" Campos told FOX 12. "I just wanted to make sure he didn't hurt anybody or didn't hurt himself."

Cantu was arrested by West Linn police near I-5 and Highway 213 on charges of DUII.

Officers said Campos was correct in driving slow and continuing to monitor the situation with 911 on the line. They also said other drivers should not hesitate to call police if they see a situation like this happening to them.

