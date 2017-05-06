New Jersey company recalls Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast

A New Jersey food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles and frozen French toast over fears of listeria contamination.

Pinnacle Foods' voluntary recall issued Friday night affects products distributed in the United States and Mexico, and does not include Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups, the company said.

It said it issued the recall after testing showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.

"We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration," Pinnacle Foods said.

A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website. A frozen pancake breakfast that included sausage was also included in the recall, as was a Hungry Man chicken and waffles frozen dinner.

Consumers are advised to not consume any of these products, and the company is offering a full refund from an affected product that is returned.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646

Reporting by Faith Karimi and Joe Sutton

