Tigard Police Officer escorts goat home

Courtesy: Tigard PD Courtesy: Tigard PD
TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

A Tigard Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty to help a goat get back home.

The police department posted this picture Saturday, saying Officer Mace got the sweet goat home, but could not resist some delicious blackberry bushes nearby!

