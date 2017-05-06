Tigard Police Officer escorts goat home

A Tigard Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty to help a goat get back home.

Ofc Mace helped this sweet goat get home after it couldn't resist some delicious blackberry bushes nearby. pic.twitter.com/ZlXZzzr2iL — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) May 6, 2017

The police department posted this picture Saturday, saying Officer Mace got the sweet goat home, but could not resist some delicious blackberry bushes nearby!

