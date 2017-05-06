People unsettled after man arrested for public indecency at Portland community center

A 60-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to three kids at a Portland community center.

“It’s kind of shocking,” said Teri Pastore.

“Gross,” said Amber Kaipaka-McMannis. “Really, really gross.”

People at East Portland Community Center said they’re disturbed.

“There’s so many kids that come here and that is just kind of disgusting,” said Kaipaka-McMannis.

They said they’re disturbed to hear 60-year-old Jon McKinley Clark was arrested Wednesday for indecent exposure involving several kids at the center.

“It is alarming, but there is a lot of sick people out there,” said Pastore.

Police said back in March, Clark exposed himself in front of a 7-year-old and 10-year-old in the Center’s locker room.

“This is a really lovely family friendly safe place so it’s a little disappointing,” said Pastore.

Then last month, police said it happened again in front of another 7-year-old boy.

“It kind of amazes me,” said Debbie Phillips. “I come here all the time and you just don’t expect something like that to happen at a family oriented place.”

People Fox 12 spoke with said while the news is unsettling, they blame the man accused of the crimes and not the center.

“99% of the people who are here are here for the right reason,” said Denise Rammel.

“Great people, great staff, great community,” said Pastore. “It really is a great place.”

Clark is charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

