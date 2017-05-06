Festival season, partial I-5 closure cause traffic headache for drivers

Construction projects in Portland are on the minds of hundreds if not thousands of drivers this weekend as a stretch of I-5 north was closed through the city.

It’s the third or four planned closures between the Marquam and Fremont bridges. Multnomah County is working on repairs to the Burnside Bridge.

In a new release, the county advised drivers to plan for delays.

"The freeway closure will add to congestion so travelers should consider using other routes, including surface streets, or take transit, depending on their travel plans.

A final weekend closure of I-5 north between the Marquam Bridge and North Broadway is scheduled for Friday night, May 12 to Monday morning, May 15.

Closing I-5 will allow contractor Hamilton Construction to perform concrete repairs underneath the Burnside Bridge, which spans lanes of the freeway. Areas of the concrete are degraded and at risk of falling on the freeway. This work is part of Multnomah County’s Burnside Bridge Maintenance project."

Saturday, as the Cinco de Mayo Festival was in full swing and other events were underway across the downtown area, drivers felt the added congestion.

“It was horrible,” driver Cheprie Brown said.

Brown says it took a lot longer than usual to get to downtown because of the closure.

“I had to get off at the Lloyd Center before I got there because I knew that exit was messed up,” Brown said.

For Ramon Alvino the story is no different saying the traffic was bad coming in from the west side.

“It’s really bad traffic for us,” Alvino said.

He says it took a lot longer to get downtown than they were expecting.

“Honestly every day it is really bad, traffic is horrible, it took almost an hour to get here,” Alvino said.

PBOT says there are quite a few projects planned for the central part of the city this summer. They say are working to coordinate projects to better ease any traffic headaches.

As for the closure on I-5 for the rest of the weekend, Multnomah County says there are several detours in place.

Travelers on I-5 northbound will take Interstate 405 northbound (exit 299B) across the Fremont Bridge to reach I-5 northbound.

The following on- and- off-ramps will close to keep travelers out of the work zone:

* I-5 northbound Marquam Bridge. Detour: I-405 northbound to reach I-5 northbound; I-405 northbound to I-5 southbound to reach I-84 eastbound

* I-5 northbound Broadway/North Williams on-ramp. Detour: On-ramp open north of North Going or North Alberta streets

* I-405 southbound SW Fifth Avenue on-ramp. Detour: I-405 southbound SW Broadway on-ramp

* Interstate 84 westbound off-ramp to I-5 northbound and Convention Center/Moda Center. Detour: I-5 southbound to I-405 northbound (exit 0) to reach I-5 north.

* I-84 eastbound on-ramp from the Morrison Bridge. Detour: I-84 eastbound on-ramps at NE Grand at NE Everett.

