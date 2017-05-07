Police investigating NE Portland shooting; no known injuries

Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland.

Officers responded to Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Dekum Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

There are no known injuries, according to police.

Officers found evidence of gunfire and damage to a bus shelter on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Bryant Street.

Witnesses said a person with a gun ran east on Dekum Street. Police said are looking for a suspect, described as a black man in his 30s, 5' 9" to 6'1" tall, with a medium build wearing all black.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Portland Police non-emergency line.

