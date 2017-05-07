Vancouver Police searching for two missing people

Vancouver police are asking for help to find two missing people.

John Zeier and Andrea Jarvombek were last seen at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said their last location was either the Tarbell Trail or Siouxon Creek Trail, where they intended to go running.

The two were last seen driving a dark gray 2016 Toyota RAV4 with the Washington License Plate AYC 4806.

Police said Zeier is 65 years old, 5’ 8” and weighs about 136 pounds. Jarvombek is 43 years old, about 5’ 5” tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you have seen them, call Vancouver Police.

