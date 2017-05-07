Officers across Pacific Northwest participate in crisis negotiation competition

The Lane County Sheriff's Office was one of the agencies taking part in this year's Pacific Northwest Crisis Negotiation Competition. (KPTV)

Law enforcement officers from across the Pacific Northwest gathered in Portland on Sunday to help handle a hostage situation.

It was all part of an annual competition, and it was a staged scenario, made to feel real.

"The people here today, these are the experts in the field and responding with those kinds of events so we want them to be fresh and well-trained," said Sgt. Troy King, who runs the Crisis Intervention Team for the Portland Police Bureau.

This is the fourth year Portland Police put on the Pacific Northwest Crisis Negotiation Competition.

"We have brought teams in from around the region to participate in a realistic hostage scenario," said King.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office was one of the agencies there.

"This competition is a very great training opportunity for our team and teams alike," said Sgt. Steve Sieczkowski, who is with the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

They spent the entire day trying to talk down someone on the phone role-playing as a hostage taker. They also worked to find out information like who the suspect is, his demands and the number of hostages.

"My expectation of my team is to do the best they can with what they've got and don't quit and don't give up until we're totally successful," said Sieczkowski.

While the day-long training is a competition to see which agency can end the crisis as peacefully as possible, officers participating said it is much more than that.

"Ultimately the experience you get from this is worth its weight in gold," said Sieczkowski.

There were teams from Oregon and Washington. Officers also came as far as California, Idaho and Montana.

The winner of the competition will not be announced until Monday.

