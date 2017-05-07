Seattle climber dies after fall on Mt. Hood

A Seattle man died Sunday after falling about 600 feet down steep terrain on Mt. Hood.

The man fell near the Hogsback climbing area at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team responded and with the help of Mt. Hood Ski Patrol and Portland Mountain Rescue, found the victim, a 32-year-old man from Seattle.

The man received medical treatment at the scene. He was then airlifted by the Oregon Air National Guard to a Portland-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.