Fire sparks at Reo's Ribs restaurant in NE Portland

A popular barbecue restaurant went up in flames in northeast Portland early Monday morning and firefighters now believe the fire may be suspicious.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the Reo’s Ribs in the 4200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. The building also houses Rose City Realtors.

Crews believe the fire may have started outside the building inside a barbecue but the official cause is not yet known.

Preliminary evidence has caused fire investigators to say the fire is suspicious. Witnesses reported seeing people running away from the restaurant at the time of the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Crews said the restaurant is heavily damaged.

Reo's Ribs is owned by Reo Varnado who is the uncle of the American rapper Snoop Dogg.

Crews have closed several blocks of Sandy Boulevard in both directions while they investigate.

