Grant HS students hold rally against rape culture paper

Several students gathered outside Grant High School Monday to protest comments made about rape culture by one of the school’s teachers.

The students said they are responding to a paper written by teacher David Lickey. In the paper, Lickey questions the social construct of rape.

“Rape culture is a theoretical construct that is ill defined. What exactly is ‘rape culture’? I don’t see it in my life or the lives of any of the men and women I have known,” writes Lickey.

The three-page document was handed out to some freshman students and was later posted on social media. It soon sparked outrage among several students and parents.

Grant HS students protest teacher who says rape culture isn't real. #fox12 #rape pic.twitter.com/oIDWUB8evu — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) May 8, 2017

“It is just preposterous because it is all around him and he doesn’t know about it, then that is a problem,” said parent Audrey Goldfarb.

At the rally Monday, students wore red and carried signs in solidarity with victims of sexual assault. Several seem to think Lickey is ill-informed about rape.

"As a person who has many friends who have survived rape and stuff, I felt very disrespected for them," one student said.

Grant High School Principal Carol Campbell released a statement saying the “perspective of the teacher does not reflect nor support our approach to educating students on sexual assault.”

FOX 12 reached out to Lickey, but he has yet to respond.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.