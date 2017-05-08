Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, May 8 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, May 8

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, May 8:

You may have your home organized but what about your business? MORE’s organizing expert Vicki Norris helps one local company make the transition to a mobile company and gives a few tips on how to make your workspace and living space neat and tidy. Learn more at RestoringOrder.com.   

When you think Cup O’ Noodles, does it bring you back to your broke-college-student days? Well, that is about to change. MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a tasty take on the soupy staple. Metz says the best thing about this recipe is you can make several servings at once and then put them in the refrigerator for a quick grab-and-go lunch. For the recipe, visit MonicaMetz.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.