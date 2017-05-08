Burglary suspect falls into ravine while trying to escape police - KPTV - FOX 12

Burglary suspect falls into ravine while trying to escape police

Keith Garrett Matson (Courtesy: PPB) Keith Garrett Matson (Courtesy: PPB)
Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue
PORTLAND, OR

A man suspected of burglary suffered minor injuries after he fell into a ravine behind a southwest Portland neighborhood Sunday.

Around 9 p.m., Portland police responded to a home in the 3800 block of Southwest Arnold Street on the report of a residential burglary.

Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Keith Garrett Matson, ran into the woods near the house.

Officers spotted the Matson down in a nearby ravine and asked him to climb back up the hill. Matson complied but then tried to escape again, this time falling back into the ravine.

Portland officers and Portland Fire & Rescue rescued the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Matson was not seriously injured but was treated at a Portland hospital. He faces several charges including criminal trespass, theft and escape. 

