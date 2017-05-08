Burglary suspect falls into ravine while trying to escape police

A man suspected of burglary suffered minor injuries after he fell into a ravine behind a southwest Portland neighborhood Sunday.

Around 9 p.m., Portland police responded to a home in the 3800 block of Southwest Arnold Street on the report of a residential burglary.

Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Keith Garrett Matson, ran into the woods near the house.

Officers spotted the Matson down in a nearby ravine and asked him to climb back up the hill. Matson complied but then tried to escape again, this time falling back into the ravine.

PF&R crews are assisting @PortlandPolice with extracting an officer and a subject from a ravine. More details from @PPBPIO #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 8, 2017

Technical Rescue specialists prepare their equipment and plan for removing the officer and subject. #alert #roperescue pic.twitter.com/S2mIaADzIp — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 8, 2017

Portland officers and Portland Fire & Rescue rescued the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Matson was not seriously injured but was treated at a Portland hospital. He faces several charges including criminal trespass, theft and escape.

