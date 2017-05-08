Cherry Poppin’ Daddies lends rhythm to Eugene school’s mystery m - KPTV - FOX 12


Cherry Poppin’ Daddies lends rhythm to Eugene school’s mystery movie

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

Oak Hill School in Eugene is getting ready to premiere its second full-length feature film.

The movie is called “The Secret Pact” and is based on the Mildred A. Wirt Benson mystery novel of the same name.

You may recognize Benson as the creator of the infamous Nancy Drew.

“The Secret Pact” follows the story of teenager Penny Parker who, like Nancy Drew, has a knack for solving mysteries.

The film encompasses music from the band Cherry Poppin’ Daddies.

MORE spoke with the cast of the movie to see why this project is important in today’s culture. “The Secret Pact” is set to premiere May 27. 

