Band FOXTRAX talks to MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Band FOXTRAX talks to MORE

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

They are creating quite a buzz around the music world and their latest song “Underwater” is rising gaining popularity.

The band FOXTRAX stopped by the Rose City over the weekend and MORE was there to catch up with them.

We asked the guys about their rising success and how they got to where they are today.  

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.