Band FOXTRAX talks to MORE

Several students, parents, and alumni of Grant High School in Portland are upset over a paper handed out to students questioning rape culture.More >
Several students, parents, and alumni of Grant High School in Portland are upset over a paper handed out to students questioning rape culture.More >
A popular barbecue restaurant went up in flames in northeast Portland early Monday morning and firefighters now believe the fire may be suspicious.More >
A popular barbecue restaurant went up in flames in northeast Portland early Monday morning and firefighters now believe the fire may be suspicious.More >
A 27-year-old woman told police a bad breakup and a scene from the action movie “The Mummy Returns” inspired her to stab her father to death.More >
A 27-year-old woman told police a bad breakup and a scene from the action movie “The Mummy Returns” inspired her to stab her father to death.More >
A video showing a bus aide slapping a 6-year-old girl with autism has left an Illinois father heartbroken.More >
A video showing a bus aide slapping a 6-year-old girl with autism has left an Illinois father heartbroken.More >
A Seattle man died Sunday after falling about 600 feet down steep terrain on Mt. Hood.More >
A Seattle man died Sunday after falling about 600 feet down steep terrain on Mt. Hood.More >
Miguel A. Fuentes III, 34, was arrested Thursday on charges of official misconduct and tampering with public records.More >
Miguel A. Fuentes III, 34, was arrested Thursday on charges of official misconduct and tampering with public records.More >
Police shot and killed a 15-year-old student Saturday after he pointed a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot, authorities said.More >
Police shot and killed a 15-year-old student Saturday after he pointed a BB gun at them in a high school parking lot, authorities said.More >