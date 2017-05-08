Affidavit: Man used racial slurs, made Nazi salute at Portland Subway workers

A man used racial slurs, made a Nazi salute and then pulled out a knife as he threatened Subway workers in downtown Portland, according to court documents.

Police responded to the Subway restaurant on the 100 block of Southwest 5th Avenue on Thursday.

Two employees said they were on a break and standing outside the business when Wesley Thomas Searles, 29, approached them.

The workers told police they were familiar with Searles and he had been previously kicked out of the restaurant.

Court documents state Searles began mocking the employees and used racial slurs before making a Nazi salute.

One of the Subway employees, who is black, told Searles that if he wasn't on the clock he would beat Searles up, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Searles then pulled a switchblade out of his pocket and began waving it at the two men, saying he would shove it through their ribs.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a spring-assisted knife in Searles pocket, according to court documents.

Searles was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree intimidation.

Searles was released from jail on his own recognizance Friday and is scheduled to appear in court May 19.

